TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to open steady on Tuesday after hitting a three-month closing high the previous session as a delay in Greece's response to the painful terms for a new bailout tempered growing optimism over the U.S. economic outlook. "The delay in Greece is weighing on markets. Given the latest headlines, I'm a bit worried that there will be no agreement tonight. That may prompt market players to lock in profits, rather than betting on further gains," said Yumi Nishimura, senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities. Greece's political leaders delayed their respond to bailout terms from the European Union and International Monetary Fund, raising concerns of a chaotic default. The country needs the funds by March in order to meet debt repayments. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,850 and 8,950, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,910 on Monday, up 10 points or 0.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,900. On Monday, the Nikkei rallied 1.1 percent to 8,929.20 and the broader Topix index advanced 1.2 percent to 769.85 after forecast-beating U.S. jobs data raised hopes of stronger growth in the world's largest economy. Nishimura said investors would be watching earnings from Toyota Motor Corp, which are due after the market close, and construction firms. "Auto shares have risen quite fast in the past week, so we could see some profit-taking in Toyota depending on the outcome," she said. "Construction firms will also attract attention as the market has been expecting strong demand due to reconstruction after the disaster." Japan's corporate earnings results have been disappointing so far, with two-third of the 114 Nikkei companies that have reported failing to meet market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. That compares with just one-third of S&P 500 companies However, it has not deterred a rally in Japanese equities, boosted by a brightening outlook for the United States. The Topix is up 5.7 percent this year. With the gains, the Topix carries a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12, a level not seen since early August, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. STOCKS TO WATCH --JAPAN TOBACCO The former state monopoly raised its operating profit forecast to 365 billion yen ($4.77 billion) for the year to March, up 11 percent from a previous estimate, thanks to stronger cigarette sales in Japan. The latest forecast is slightly above an average estimate of 362.1 billion yen in a poll of six analysts by Thomson Reuters. The firm also raised its annual dividend forecast to 9,000 yen per share, from a previous estimate of 8,000 yen. --TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Japan's top carmaker is expected to report weaker quarterly earnings on Tuesday, hurt by a stronger yen and recent floods in auto-making hub Thailand, but investors will be hoping for an upgrade to its full-year profit guidance. --KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO The Japanese government hopes the No.3 and No.4 reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear power plant will resume operations around April pending local authorities' approval, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Tuesday, citing several government sources.