By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
ticked down to below 9,000 on Friday after Greece's political
leaders agreed to a long-delayed deal on a second bailout,
although investors remained wary about whether Athens can
deliver the reforms.
Shippers, which were battered last year on concerns over
global growth and rising fuel prices, were in demand after
transpacific container shippers recommended a general rate rise
of $300 per 40-foot unit from March 15 and another increase in
May to restore rates from loss-making levels.
The sea transport subindex was the top sectoral
performer, up 1.4 percent, also boosted by a sector upgrade by
JPMorgan to "overweight" from "neutral".
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd rose 1.5 percent to just
below its 200-day moving average, while rivals Nippon Yusen KK
and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd climbed 1.3 and
1.8 percent respectively.
The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,986.08, with
the 200-day moving average near 9,057 acting as resistance,
while the broader Topix eased 0.4 percent to 781.78.
"Foreign investors shed a lot of their position last year in
a risk-off sentiment, so right now they're buying back Japanese
equities. It's not that they're overweight at all," said Yutaka
Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
"Domestic investors would rather take profits now ahead of
the March earnings season and the 9,000 level is a good level to
sell for many Japanese investors."
Trading was expected to be volatile with an option expiry.
Toshiba Corp advanced 2 percent after the U.S.
nuclear regulatory agency approved plans by Southern Co
to build and operate two new nuclear power reactors through the
Japanese firm's U.S. unit Westinghouse.
Yamada Denki Co Ltd, a large discount home
electronics retailer, jumped 9 percent after analysts said it
was maintaining a high recurring profit margin thanks to
effective management of cash discounts and a loyalty point
scheme, despite declines in sales in the third quarter.
Japan Tobacco, however, shed 4.1 percent after
ramping up nearly 12 percent in the previous three sessions
after the company revised up its annual guidance and dividend
outlook on Monday.
Investors also locked in profit on banks after the sector
rallied more than 12 percent this year after last
year's 21 percent drop.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 1.8 percent and
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shed 1.5 percent. They
were still deep in "overbought" territory, despite those losses,
with their 14-day relative strength indexes at above 70.
Other fallers included Daikin Industries Ltd, down
another 2.6 percent after it cut its annual net profit forecast
and its projection for operating profit.
Japan's corporate earnings results have been disappointing
so far. Out of 138 Nikkei companies that have reported,
two-thirds of them failed to meet market expectations, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data showed. That compares with 34 percent for
S&P 500 companies.
However, the weak earnings have not deterred the rally in
Japanese equities, boosted by a brightening outlook for the
United States and an injection of 489 billion euros of
three-year loans by the European Central Bank.
The Nikkei is up 6.3 percent so far this year after shedding
17.3 percent in 2011.