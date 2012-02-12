TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open higher on Monday after Greek lawmakers approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill to secure a second bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund and avoid a messy default. S&P 500 futures rose after the Greek vote. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and 9,000, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,940 on Friday, down 30 points or 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 8,970. The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 8,947.17 on Friday, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.7 percent to 779.07. Results in Japan's corporate earnings season have been disappointing so far. Out of 147 Nikkei companies that have reported, 65 percent failed to meet market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. That compares with 31 percent for S&P 500 companies. However, the weak earnings have not stopped a rally in Japanese equities, boosted by a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy and an injection of 489 billion euros ($645 billion) of three-year loans by the European Central Bank. The Nikkei is up 5.8 percent so far this year after shedding 17.3 percent in 2011. Mutual funds remained sellers of Japanese equities for the ninth straight week, with net outflows of $111 million for the week of Feb 2-8, according to Nomura. > S&P suffers year's biggest loss as Greek deal falters > Euro slides as market awaits word on Greek bailout > Treasuries up on Greece doubt; data focus next week > Gold falls as Greek bailout talks stall > Crude falls on Greek, oil demand worries STOCKS TO WATCH -- TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said the temperature at the bottom of the No.2 reactor at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant rose to 82 C but the reactor has not gone critical, the Nikkei business daily said. Separately, the newspaper said Tepco and the Japanese government-backed fund supporting it asked lenders for around 1 trillion yen ($12.88 billion) of additional financing. -- FANUC LTD Industrial robot maker Fanuc plans to build a new factory near Tokyo to double its domestic output capacity of machine tools to produce parts for smart phones by the end of the year, the Nikkei reported on Sunday. -- DOUTOR-NICHIRES HOLDINGS CO Cafe operator Doutor Coffee Co, a unit of Doutor-Nichires Holdings Co, will go bigger and brighter with new stores and revamped interiors to boost sales and keep fast-food chains from encroaching on its turf, the Nikkei said.