BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Monday after Greek lawmakers approved a highly unpopular austerity bill in return for a second bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund to avoid a chaotic default. The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,960.83, while the broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to 778.55.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole-time director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: