By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Tuesday but still hovered near the 9,000 level, with
non-life insurers underperforming after MS&AD Insurance Group
Holdings cut guidance on heavy losses on the flooding
in Thailand.
MS&AD Insurance dropped 2.7 percent after it forecast a net
loss of 145 billion yen ($1.9 billion) for the year to March,
compared with a previous estimate of a 6 billion yen net profit.
The non-life insurer said it now expects 236 billion yen in
payouts.
Peers NKSJ Holdings Inc shed 3 percent and Tokio
Holdings Inc eased 0.8 percent, while the insurance
subindex fell 1.1 percent to be among the worst
sectoral performers.
The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,982.86, with
the 200-day moving average near 9,052 acting as resistance,
while the broader Topix eased 0.2 percent to 780.12.
"We are struggling at the 9,000 level ... There isn't a
jolt in the market to really lift the whole thing higher," a
sales trader at a foreign brokerage said, but adding that the
recent increase in buying by foreign investors was a positive.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 6.2 percent so far this year as a
brightening outlook for the U.S. economy and an injection of 489
billion euros ($646 billion) of three-year loans by the European
Central Bank to boost liquidity outweighed disappointing
Japanese corporate earnings.
Domestic investors have been sellers, however.
Equity mutual funds based in Japan suffered net outflows for
a fourth straight month in January, the longest such spell in 15
years, though a recovery in global share prices pushed up asset
value by nearly 3 percent.
The Bank of Japan ends a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday,
and although the market consensus is for no policy shift, some
analysts say it may expand its 55 trillion yen ($710 billion)
liquidity-boosting programme by raising the 20 trillion yen
asset-buying portion, mostly by purchasing more Japanese
government bonds.
Other decliners on Tuesday included Nomura Holdings,
down 1 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded
Japan's largest investment bank to "underperform" from
"neutral", saying the recent rally in the stock had taken above
its fair value.
Nomura has risen 33 percent this year after last year's
nearly 55 percent battering.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch also cut Daiwa Securities
Group Inc to "underperform" from "neutral". Daiwa
Securities shares were down 1.1 percent.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the securities
subindex carries a 12-month price-to-earnings ratio
of nearly 20. That compares with 11.9 for the Topix.