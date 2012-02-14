TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in Tuesday's afternoon session after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy by increasing its asset-buying programme to help the economy mired in deflation and weighed down by a strong yen. The Japanese currency weakened against the dollar following the BOJ's announcement that it would add 10 trillion yen ($130 billion) to its asset buying and lending scheme, under which it buys government and private debt and lends cheap funds against various types of collateral. Exporters benefited, with Toyota Motor Corp up 1.8 percent, Canon Inc adding 1.7 percent and TDK Corp climbing 2.4 percent. The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 9,054.45 to just above its 200-day moving average near 9,052, while the Nikkei volatility index shed 6 percent to a two-week low, indicating improving risk appetite among investors. However, some were sceptical about the strength of the market's reaction. "Cash volume is not massive today. I don't know how much conviction is at the back of this move," a dealer at a foreign bank said. "It's moving the yen a little bit, moving the index a bit but it's not massive." The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 786.10.