TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday to end at its 200-day moving average after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy by increasing its asset-buying programme to help an economy mired in deflation and hurt by a strong yen. The Nikkei closed 0.6 percent higher at 9,052.07, touching its 200-day moving average , while the broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 786.80.