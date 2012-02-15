TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Wednesday, extending the previous session's gains after the Bank of Japan boosted its asset buying programme and set an inflation target of 1 percent to pull the economy out of deflation. The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 9,108.10 to break above its 200-day moving average near 9,050, which has been acting as resistance. The broader Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 791.64.