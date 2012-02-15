* Nikkei hits 6-mth high, breaks above 200-day average
* BOJ reflationary move weakens yen, boosting exporters
* Financials, shippers also rise
* Tokio Marine soars after forecast beats expectations
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei average hit a
six-month high on Wednesday and breached its 200-day moving
average after the Bank of Japan expanded its asset buying
programme the day before and set an inflation target to pull the
economy out of deflation.
The surprise move, which included adding 10 trillion yen
($127.51 billion) to its asset purchase programme, pushed the
yen to a 3-1/2-month low against the dollar, lifting the appeal
of exporter shares.
Honda Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Canon
Inc and TDK Corp advanced between 0.7 and 1.9
percent.
The BOJ's reflationary attempt also boosted financial
stocks, with Nomura Holdings Inc up 3.8 percent,
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group adding 1.5 percent and
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gaining 2.2 percent.
"This action is positive for the market. I maintain a
bullish view on the stock market for the short term. I think the
Nikkei will gradually go up to 10,000 or more in the next couple
of months," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview
Asset Management.
"If the BOJ's action leads to a (longer-term) weakness in
the Japanese yen, exporters such as autos, auto parts and
technology firms, as well as cyclical sectors such as maritime
transportation and financials, will be the best performers."
Shipper Mitsui O.S.K. Lines soared 4.4 percent,
while the sea transport subindex climbed 3.3 percent
as the top performing sector.
The Nikkei climbed 0.9 percent to 9,134.47 after
reaching 9,153.87, its highest level since August. The benchmark
also breached its 200-day moving average near 9,050, which has
been offering resistance.
The broader Topix gained 0.9 percent to 793.81.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc soared 4.8 percent after
its net profit forecast of 10 billion yen for the year ending
March beat analyst expectations.
Nomura analysts said the BOJ move helped ease concerns on
Japanese corporate earnings, which were depressed by a strong
yen.
But they expected the Nikkei to consolidate around 9,000 to
9,200 before heading towards 10,000 in late February or early
March.
"Given that short-term overheating, as indicated by
technicals, has not cooled down much, we think profit-taking
could pick up in the near term and that consolidation could last
a little longer owing to a timing correction," Nomura said in a
note.
"We do not expected the Nikkei average to break through the
9,000-9,200 range and head towards 10,000 until the 25-day
moving line (8,770 as of February 14) catches up to the present
level, probably around late February to early March."
The benchmark Nikkei is up 8 percent so far this year as an
improving outlook for the U.S. economy and an injection of 489
billion euros of three-year loans by the European Central Bank
to boost liquidity outweighed disappointing corporate earnings
in Japan.