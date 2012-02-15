* Nikkei hit 6-month high, in "overbought" territory * BOJ move weakens yen, boosting exporters * Financials, shippers also rise * Tokio Marine soars after forecast beats expectations By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei average jumped 1.8 percent to a six-month high on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan expanded its asset buying programme the day before and set an inflation goal to pull the economy out of deflation. The surprise move, which included adding 10 trillion yen ($128 billion) to its asset purchase programme, pushed the yen to a 3-1/2-month low against the dollar, lifting the appeal of exporter shares. Honda Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, TDK Corp and Komatsu Ltd advanced between 3.4 and 4.5 percent. The BOJ's move also boosted financial stocks, with Nomura Holdings Inc jumping 6 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group soaring 4.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbing 4.4 percent. "This action is positive for the market. I maintain a bullish view on the stock market for the short term. I think the Nikkei will gradually go up to 10,000 or more in the next couple of months," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management. "If the BOJ's action leads to a weakness in the Japanese yen (for a longer period), exporters such as autos, auto parts and technology firms, as well as cyclical sectors such as maritime transportation and financials, will be the best performers." Shipper Mitsui O.S.K. Lines soared 7.1 percent, while the sea transport subindex climbed 5.7 percent as the top performing sector. But Elpida Memory Inc slumped as much as 21 percent to a record low after the chip maker flagged concerns about its survival, citing stalled discussions with lenders on financial support ahead of debt repayment deadlines. By the midday break, the Nikkei rallied to 9,216.62, its highest level since August and breaching its 200-day moving average near 9,050, which has been offering resistance. "Rather than seeing this solely as a reaction to BOJ's 10 trillion yen asset buying boost, it's more of a move related to market expectations of a rally now that BOJ has joined in on central banks' global excess liquidity trend," said Kenicihi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "Exporters are obviously rising on these hopes as well as the softening yen, although I do have my doubts on how long this trend will continue." Technical indicators showed the benchmark Nikkei could be ripe for a correction as it was deep in "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 73.4. The benchmark Nikkei is up 9 percent so far this year as an improving outlook for the U.S. economy and an injection of 489 billion euros of three-year loans by the European Central Bank to boost liquidity counters disappointing corporate earnings in Japan. The broader Topix gained 1.6 percent to 799.63 on Wednesday, also hitting a six-month high. Trading volume on the main board after the morning session was 82.4 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. Insurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc soared 4.7 percent after its net profit forecast of 10 billion yen for the year ending March beat analyst expectations. AIM HIGH Nomura analysts said the BOJ move helped ease concerns on Japanese corporate earnings, which were depressed by a strong yen, but they expected the Nikkei to consolidate around 9,000 to 9,200 before heading towards 10,000 in late February or early March. "Given that short-term overheating, as indicated by technicals, has not cooled down much, we think profit-taking could pick up in the near term and that consolidation could last a little longer owing to a timing correction," Nomura said in a note. "We do not expected the Nikkei average to break through the 9,000-9,200 range and head towards 10,000 until the 25-day moving line (8,770 as of February 14) catches up to the present level, probably around late February to early March."