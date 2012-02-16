BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan's Nikkei stock average retreated from a six-month high in choppy trade on Thursday, but sentiment remained upbeat on the back of easing steps from the Bank of Japan that have weakened the yen. The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,238.10, while the broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to 800.25.
* Says allotted 973,544 shares to shareholders of Trinetra Cement and Trishul Concrete Products