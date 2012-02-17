UPDATE 2-Cooling food prices send India's retail inflation to lowest since 2012
* RBI remain worried about core inflation, fiscal slippages (Adds more details, industrial output figures, quotes)
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei average rallied 1.6 percent to hit a fresh six-month closing high on Friday on signs the U.S. economic recovery is gathering pace and as expectations grew that Greece would secure a long-awaited bailout next week. The benchmark Nikkei ended at 9,384.17, just below 9,400. It was up 4.9 percent this week, its best weekly percentage rise since early December. The broader Topix index also hit a fresh six-month high, advancing 1.3 percent to 810.45.
* RBI remain worried about core inflation, fiscal slippages (Adds more details, industrial output figures, quotes)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 1.01 pct (Updates to open)