TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei average rallied 1.6 percent to hit a fresh six-month closing high on Friday on signs the U.S. economic recovery is gathering pace and as expectations grew that Greece would secure a long-awaited bailout next week. The benchmark Nikkei ended at 9,384.17, just below 9,400. It was up 4.9 percent this week, its best weekly percentage rise since early December. The broader Topix index also hit a fresh six-month high, advancing 1.3 percent to 810.45.