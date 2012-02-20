US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.6 percent to break above the one-year moving average in early trade on Monday, encouraged by China's move to stimulate growth by cutting the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve. The Nikkei climbed 148.43 points to 9,532.49, while the broader Topix was up 1.4 percent at 821.48.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)