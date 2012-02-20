* Nikkei jumps above 1-year moving average
* Steelmakers up on Credit Suisse target price hike
* Mitsubishi Corp surges on Canada gas deal, Goldman upgrade
* Fuji Heavy drops, says robot business overcharged govt
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
advanced 1.4 percent on Monday to trade above 9,500 for the
first time in more than six months, encouraged by China's move
to stimulate growth by cutting the amount of cash banks must
hold in reserve.
Coupled with receding concerns about chances of a near-term
Greek debt default, this helped put the market into a so-called
"risk-on" mode, with investors picking up riskier assets and
cutting back defensive positions.
Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA, said the rally had
further to go and it was not time to take profits.
"You are not going to get vertigo when you are at the bottom
rung of the step ladder. Japan has come down so far. It is
absolutely at extreme valuations," he said.
By the midday break, the Nikkei climbed 128.76
points to 9,512.93, breaching its one-year moving average near
9,427.
The benchmark Nikkei is up more than 8 percent this month,
taking its gain for the year-to-date to 12.5 percent supported
by a run of strong economic data out of the United States, as
well as the European Central Bank's liquidity injection of
nearly half a trillion euros and further easing steps by the
Bank of Japan.
If the index were to finish the month with the current
gains, it would be the best February performance since 1991.
The yen fell to a 6-1/2-month low against the dollar
on Monday, which boosted Japanese exporters.
Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd
both gained 1.7 percent, while construction machinery firm
Komatsu Ltd surged 2.9 percent and rival Hitachi
Construction Machinery Co Ltd climbed 4.4 percent.
Steelmakers Nippon Steel Corp, Sumitomo Metal
Industries Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd and JFE
Holdings Inc were up between 5.2 and 7.7 percent, also
helped after Credit Suisse lifted target prices for the four
companies.
The broader Topix was up 1.4 percent at 821.43.
Trading volume on main board after the morning session was 76
percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the Topix carries a
12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 0.9, much cheaper
than the U.S. S&P 500's 1.9 times.
CAUTIOUS
Some market participants were sounding cautious after the
sharp gains, however.
"There is a potential for overshoot, certainly. If there is,
for instance, a delay in the agreement on a Greek bailout or if
there is a bad data point in the U.S., then the market might
pull back. There is a merit for some hedging," said Naomi Fink,
head of Japan strategy at Jefferies Japan.
Although she was upbeat on the market's prospects this year,
Fink said investors could cut back some of their long positions
in cyclicals and take a more balanced approach if they were
concerned about any sharp correction in the short-term.
Some investors also bought the Nikkei volatility index
as protection, with the gauge up 5 percent on Monday.
Trading firm Mitsubishi Corp jumped 5.3 percent
after it agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in the Cutbank Ridge
gas field in the Canadian province of British Columbia, operated
by Encana Corp.
A Goldman Sachs upgrade to "buy" from "neutral" also raised
the appeal of Mitsubishi Corp.
Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd eased 2.7 percent after
it says its cleaning robot business has overcharged Japan's
trade ministry and other government agencies by about 200
million yen ($2.5 million).