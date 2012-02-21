TOKYO, Feb 21 Japan's Nikkei share average steadied in early trade on Tuesday after a recent sharp rally, though shippers outperformed on an improved outlook after last year's battering. The Nikkei was flat at 9,484.22, while the broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 819.74. The sea transport subindex rose 0.9 percent, making it among the best sectoral performers.