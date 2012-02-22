TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Wednesday to end above 9,500 for the first time since early August, boosted by news that China's manufacturing sector rose to a four-month high in February despite remaining in contraction territory. The Nikkei closed 1 percent higher at 9,554.00. The benchmark has faced stiff resistance for the past two sessions at the 9,500 level, where selling pressure accelerates. The broader Topix index advanced 1.1 percent to 825.40, also a fresh six-month closing high.