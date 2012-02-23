TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average held steady near the previous day's gains on Thursday, with the softer yen underpinning market sentiment, though optimism over Greece's bailout deal this week was tempered by new concerns about the health of Europe's economy. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.07 percent to 9,547.73, while he broader Topix index fell 0.2 percent to 824.10.