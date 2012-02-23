TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Thursday to end just below 9,600, with a softer yen underpinning market sentiment and boosting risk appetite. The Nikkei closed 0.4 percent higher at 9,595.57 after breaking resistance to end above 9,500 in the previous session for the first time since early August. The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 829.35.