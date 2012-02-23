TOKYO, Feb 24 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open higher on Friday, boosted by gains on Wall Street and a weaker yen against the euro, though strategists expected investors to lock in some profits from a recent sharp rise later in the session. "The yen weakened against the euro further. I expect the Nikkei to rise in the morning to around 9,650," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. "But there has been a lot of overheating in the latest rally, so there will likely be some profit-taking later on." The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,550 and 9,650, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,600 on Thursday, up 30 points or 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 9,570. The Nikkei closed 0.4 percent higher at 9,595.57 on Thursday after breaking resistance to end above 9,500 in the previous session for the first time since early August. The broader Topix index advanced 0.5 percent to 829.35. The benchmark Nikkei is up 9 percent this month and 13.5 percent this year, boosted by a run of strong economic data out of the United States, as well as the European Central Bank's liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euros and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan. Nomura said in a note that the Nikkei's 25-day moving average was likely to break above its 200-day average in the near term to form a "golden cross" on charts, a bullish signals for stocks. A "golden cross" was already formed with the 13-week and 26-week moving averages. But the index was deep in "overbought" territory, with the 14-day relative strength index at 80. Seventy or above is considered overbought. "We see the next upside target as the 8 July 2011 rally high of 10,207, close also to the 10,169 level representing a rise of twice the magnitude of the decline from the October 2011 high to the November low, but we think a cooling off period of a week or two will be needed before an attempt is made at the 10,000 level," it said. > Wall Street rises, nearing 4-year highs > Euro jumps vs dollar and yen, but may top soon > Strong seven-year auction lifts Treasury prices > Gold rises for 4th day on easing worries, Greece > Brent crude hits record high in euros STOCKS TO WATCH -- ELPIDA MEMORY INC Chipmaker Elpida Memory said on Thursday it plans to double to 800 million the number of common shares it can issue, as it grapples with debt repayment deadlines and pressure to deliver a turnaround plan to its creditors. -- TOSHIBA CORP, SONY CORP Toshiba and Sony will receive loans from a Japanese government-backed fund to help finance recent overseas acquisitions and cushion the blow of a soaring yen, the fund and the companies said on Thursday. -- TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO Australia's AGL Energy said it would acquire Victoria's largest power station, Loy Yang A, and adjacent coal mine for A$448 million ($480 million) from Tokyo Electric Power Co and investment funds. -- NISSAN MOTOR CO Nissan Motor said on Wednesday it would recall about 250,000 Juke, Infiniti M, March and other models globally to fix a mechanical glitch in the fuel rail of direct injection engines that could lead to a fuel leak in extreme cases. -- HONDA MOTOR CO Honda Motor is recalling more than 9,000 midsize SUVs in the United States and Canada for problems that can lead to a fuel leak. --J. FRONT RETAILING CO LTD, PARCO CO LTD Japanese department store chain J. Front Retailing plans to buy mall operator Parco for 30 billion yen ($374 million) to expand in an increasingly harsh business environment, the Nikkei business daily reported.