US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japan's Nikkei share average steadied in early trade on Friday to hold below 9,600 after rallying 9 percent this month, staying on track for its best February performance in two decades. The Nikkei was flat at 9,594.31, while the broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 830.49.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.