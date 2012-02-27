TOKYO, Feb 27 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a fresh seven-month high in early trade on Monday, with exporters rallying on the back of the yen's fall to a nine-month low against the dollar. Among exporters, Toyota Motor Co surged 2.1 percent and Honda Motor Co Ltd gained 2.9 percent. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 9,710.58, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.7 percent to 840.52.