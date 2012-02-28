TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei average hit a
fresh seven-month closing high on Tuesday as investors
reassessed the impact of Elpida Memory Inc's bankruptcy
protection filing on the chip sector and bought back some of the
stocks they sold earlier in the day.
The launch of several new investment trust funds, which is
set for Wednesday, also helped improve market sentiment in the
afternoon session, reversing earlier losses.
The Nikkei closed 0.9 percent higher at 9,722.52
after trading as low as 9,528.77 in the morning session, while
the broader Topix was up 0.4 percent at 838.48.