TOKYO, Feb 29 Japan's leading share index is expected to open higher on Wednesday on the back of Wall Street gains, extending its more than 10 percent rally this month as it heads for its best February performance in two decades. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,700 and 9,850 after hitting a fresh seven-month closing high in the previous session, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,785 on Tuesday, up 25 points or 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 9,760. "The New York stock markets went up. It's a good catalyst for Japanese stocks. We will be going to, maybe, 9,800," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. The Dow Jones industiral average closed above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008 on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also hit a milestone, as buoyant U.S. consumer confidence data and a sharp drop in oil prices nudged the nearly five-month rally forward. The benchmark Nikkei closed 0.9 percent higher at 9,722.52 on Tuesday, taking this month's gains to 10.5 percent, which would mark its best February performance since 1991. The broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent to 838.48. But Hiroki added that many technical charts showed the Nikkei was "overheating" following the recent rally. The Nikkei was deep in "overbought" territory, with the 14-day relative strength index at 82, while slow stochastic, a short-term momentum indicator, also pointed to a retreat. Global equities have been buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data, the European Central Bank's nearly half a trillion euro liquidity injection late last year, and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England. Investors will focus on Wednesday on the size of the ECB's longer term refinancing operation gross allotment, as well as net new liquidity. A Reuters poll showed 30 euro money market traders expected the ECB to allot 500 billion euros ($669.75 billion). > Dow, S&P hit milestones on confidence, cheaper oil > Euro gains, focus squarely on ECB cash infusion > Treasury prices steady ahead of Bernanke testimony > Silver up 4 pct, gold races toward $1,800 on ECB > Oil drops 2nd day as demand worry trumps supply fear STOCKS TO WATCH --ELPIDA MEMORY INC Chipmaker Elpida Memory, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, intends to draw up a rehabilitation plan within six weeks, the Nikkei business daily reported. --PANASONIC CORP The Japanese electronics group named the head of its loss-making TV business as its new president and pledged to get the TV division back on track within two years as the group heads for a record $10 billion loss. --SONY CORP A group led by Japan's Sony is seeking EU regulatory approval to buy London-based record label EMI's music publishing business in a move that would see it become the biggest player in the sector, the European Commission said on Tuesday. Separately, Sony said its sales of Playstation Vita reached more than 1.2 million units worldwide as of Feb 26. --KDDI CORP KDDI is negotiating a deal with Apple Inc that will allow the Japanese mobile carrier to sell iPads in Japan, possibly by March when the third-generation tablets are set to release, the Nikkei reported. --TOSHIBA CORP Hard drive manufacturer Western Digital Corp has reached agreement with Toshiba Corporation to divest certain 3.5-inch HDD assets. --SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO Seven & I plans to break into the e-book market on Thursday by launching online sales of 45,000 titles, including novels and comics, the Nikkei reported. --HONDA MOTOR CO, MAZDA MOTOR CORP Honda lost its top spot in an influential annual automotive report on quality, while Mazda and Chrysler showed the biggest gains.