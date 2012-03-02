* Market wary of profit-taking after big rally last month
* Profit-taking hurts recent gainers such as car makers
* Futures trade volume surges
* Daiichi Sankyo up on GSK tie-up
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share
average rose on Friday following the rise on Wall Street, but
gave up some early gains on profit-taking as some traders said
the market's rally last month was too fast.
Although the benchmark Nikkei opened 0.9 percent,
it ceded much of gains to stand at 9,734.32, up 0.3 percent on
the day. The broader Topix is up 0.3 percent at 834.14.
"The rally has been so fast that market players are becoming
wary of overheating. At the individual company level, it is
becoming difficult to buy at the current price as
well ," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
The price-book value ratio of the bottom 20 percent of the
market is edging near 0.5 -- near historical average -- from
around 0.3 before the market's rally, he added.
While investors continued to buy shippers and real estate
companies, they took profits in recent gainers such as Hino
Motors and some other car makers.
Some market players are also selling futures for
hedge against possible pullback in the market after the Nikkei
gained more than 10 percent last month.
Trading volume of futures in the past three sessions shot up
to nearly double the long-term average in the past three days,
helping to lift intraday volatility of the market.
"The market is being driven by trading in the futures and
at this point there is no clear trend," said Hideyuki Ishiguro,
assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.
But stocks could rise further in the medium-term, he added,
as foreign investors have bought back a little more than half
the amount of Japanese stocks that they had sold last year.
They have bought about 1.8 trillion yen of Japanese shares
so far this year, which is still about 60 percent of their
relentless selling late last year.
"If they are going to fully buy back the amount they had
sold, which I think is possible, then we could see further rally
in the market," said Ishiguro.
Elsewhere, Japan's No. 3 drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
gained 1.8 percent to 1,528 yen after it said it will
tie up with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline PLC to bring new
vaccines to the Japanese market, which is known for its slow
acceptance of vaccines.