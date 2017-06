TOKYO, March 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Tuesday as investors took profits on blue chips after February's 10.5 percent rally, although attractive valuations and a softer yen supported market sentiment. The Nikkei closed 0.6 percent lower at 9,637.63, while the broader Topix eased 0.7 percent to 827.35, its lowest closing level in two weeks.