TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.1 percent in early trade on Wednesday on fresh concerns over slowing global growth after Brazil reported weak growth for 2011 and fears that Greece may not meet its deadline for debt restructuring. The Nikkei fell 104.99 points to 9,532.64, down for the third straight session, while the broader Topix fell 1.3 percent to 816.99.