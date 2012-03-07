* Nikkei falls for the third straight session * Financials, shippers and machinery makers suffer * Bridge builders extend Tuesday's hefty gains By Dominic Lau TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a two-week low on Wednesday on fresh concerns over slowing global growth after Brazil reported weak growth for 2011 and fears that Greece may not meet its deadline for debt restructuring. Financials, shippers and machinery stocks came under pressure after they rallied hard in the past two months, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies by global central banks that have pushed investors back into risk assets. Japan's securities subindex was one of the worst sectoral performers, down 2.2 percent, while Nomura Holdings , Japan's top investment bank, dropped 2.5 percent and Daiwa Securities Group Inc lost 2.4 percent. Megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group eased 1.2 and 1.3 percent, respectively. The Nikkei was down 0.8 percent at 9,562.55 after hitting a two-week low, and held above 9,511, representing the 50 percent retracement of its fall from February to November last year. The benchmark is on track for its third straight session of loss. "What we are seeing is a roll over in terms of the beta rally. It is now about stock selection as opposed to just buy on the beta," a trader at a foreign brokerage said. "We still think that the U.S. is recovering and to that, cyclical stocks here do provide good value. Although in the near term, there will be pullback, fundamentally the market outlook is starting to improve." The broader Topix lost 0.9 percent to 820.04. Brazil's economy grew just 2.7 percent in 2011 compared with 7.5 percent in 2010, adding to worries after China cut its growth outlook earlier in the week, while concerns that Greece may be unable to secure private creditors' support for its debt restructuring also hurt sentiment. Greek private creditors have until Thursday to say if they will participate in the exchange, which is a key part of a bailout programme to help Greece manage its wrecked finances and meet a debt repayment on March 20. The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in almost three months. Reflecting investors' risk aversion, the Nikkei volatility index climbed 4.4 percent on Wednesday. The higher the volatility index, the lower the risk appetite. Still, the Nikkei is up more than 13 percent this year. Concerns about global growth and a rebounding yen against the dollar also weighed on sentiment on Wednesday. Shipper Mitsui O.S.K. Lines shed 2.6 percent, industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd eased 1.4 percent, automaker Toyoto Motor Corp fell 1.5 percent and construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd lost 2 percent. However, bridge builders extended their sharp gains in the previous session after Tokyo Metropolitan Expressway Co Ltd convened its first panel meeting on Monday to consider upgrading highways in the capital. Japan Bridge Corp and P.S. Mitsubishi Construction both jumped more than 13.5 percent.