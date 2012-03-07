* Nikkei set for 3rd straight session loss
* Financials, shippers and machinery makers suffer
* Bridge builders extend Tuesday's hefty gains
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share
average fell as much as 1.3 percent to hit a two-week low on
Wednesday on fresh concerns over a slowing global economy after
Brazil reported weak growth and on fears that Greece may not
meet its deadline for debt restructuring.
Some investors shifted to domestic-focused companies from
exporters, however, with bridge builders extending their sharp
gains in the previous session after the Tokyo Metropolitan
Expressway Co Ltd convened its first panel meeting on Monday to
consider upgrading highways in the capital.
Japan Bridge Corp and P.S. Mitsubishi Construction
surged 7.5 and 7.7 percent, respectively
"There are still bids out there in the market. We are
buying more domestic names," a trader at a foreign bank said.
By the midday break, the Nikkei was down 0.7 percent
at 9,566.07 after falling as low as 9,509.10 to hit a two-week
trough. The benchmark is on track for its third straight session
of loss.
"This is the market correction that we've been waiting for.
Investors are picking up small cap stocks like bridge builders
but apart from that it's a difficult environment for domestic
investors to reach their hands out to buy," said Masayuki Otani,
chief analyst at Securities Japan.
"For now, I see support at Nikkei's 25-day moving average
near 9,300. Domestic investors who failed to get on the rally
are not going to jump in now and foreign investors' risk
appetite also seems to have waned if you look at VIX."
The VIX, Wall Street's fear gauge, climbed 16 percent on
Tuesday to post its biggest one-day percentage rise in four
months.
NOMURA, MUFG AMONG DECLINERS
Financials, shippers and machinery stocks came under
pressure after they rallied in the past two months, buoyed by a
run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary
policies by global central banks that have pushed investors back
into risk assets.
Japan's securities subindex was one of the worst
sectoral performers, down 1.9 percent, with Nomura Holdings
, Japan's top investment bank, dropping 1.9 percent and
Daiwa Securities Group Inc losing 2.4 percent.
Megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group both eased 1.2 percent.
"What we are seeing is a roll over in terms of the beta
rally. It is now about stock selection as opposed to just buy on
the beta," another trader said.
"We still think that the US is recovering and to that,
cyclical stocks here do provide good value. Although in the near
term, there will be a pullback, fundamentally the market outlook
is starting to improve."
The broader Topix lost 0.8 percent to 820.61.
Trading volume on the main board after the morning session was
69 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.
AVERSION TO RISK
Brazil's economy grew just 2.7 percent in 2011 compared with
7.5 percent in 2010 and the Australian economy grew a
disappointingly sluggish 0.4 percent last quarter, adding to
worries after China cut its growth outlook earlier in the week.
Concerns that Greece may be unable to secure private
creditors' support for its debt restructuring, which is a key
part of a bailout programme, also hurt sentiment. Greek private
creditors have until Thursday to say if they will participate in
the exchange.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 200
points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in almost
three months.
Reflecting investors' risk aversion, the Nikkei volatility
index climbed 3.9 percent on Wednesday. The higher the
volatility index, the lower the risk appetite.
Still, the Nikkei is up more than 13 percent this year.
Concerns about global growth and a rebounding yen against
the dollar also weighed on sentiment on Wednesday.
Shipper Mitsui O.S.K. Lines shed 2.3 percent, while
industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd, automaker Toyota
Motor Corp and construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd
all lost 1.2 percent.