TOKYO, March 8 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1 percent in early trade on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, boosted by an upbeat U.S. private-sector jobs report and optimism that Greece will complete its debt restructuring. The Nikkei gained 100.48 points to 9,676.54, while the broader Topix index added 1 percent to 830.70.