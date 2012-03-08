BRIEF-Jeevan Scientific Technology gets zero 483 observations from USFDA audit at JSTL
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 8 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1 percent in early trade on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, boosted by an upbeat U.S. private-sector jobs report and optimism that Greece will complete its debt restructuring. The Nikkei gained 100.48 points to 9,676.54, while the broader Topix index added 1 percent to 830.70.
Jun 12 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE115A14516 LIC HOUSING FIN 83D 13-Jun-17 99.9827 6.3156 1 350 99.9827