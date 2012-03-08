* Nikkei gains on upbeat U.S. jobs report, Greece optimism
* Financial, exporters, Apple suppliers in demand
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 8 Japan's Nikkei share
average climbed 1.3 percent to near 9,700 on Thursday, on course
to snap a three-day losing streak, boosted by an upbeat U.S.
private-sector jobs report and optimism that Greece will
complete its debt restructuring.
A Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. Federal Reserve
is considering a new type of mortgage and Treasury bond-buying
programme, which is known as quantitative easing (QE), also
lifted sentiment, with financials and exporters among the best
performers on the Tokyo stock exchange.
Nomura Holdings, Japan's top investment bank,
gained 3.3 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
rose 2.7 percent and Mizuho Financial Group
advanced 2.2 percent.
"In the next two or three months, QE 2.5 or QE 3-lite is
possible, and the fact that there is less concern of a strong
yen, then we can be more bullish towards the middle of this
year," said BNP Paribas equity strategist Shun Maruyama.
Maruyama has a target of 10,000 for the Nikkei by mid-2012,
representing an upside of 3.1 percent from the current level.
By the midday break, the Nikkei gained 121.93 points
to 9,697.99 after losing 2.1 percent in the previous three
sessions on concerns over slowing global growth and that Greece
might not meet its deadline for debt restructuring.
Reflecting that, the Nikkei volatility index eased
6.1 percent. The lower the volatility index, the higher the risk
appetite.
The slow stochastics, a short-term momentum indicator,
looked set to give a bullish signal, indicating the Nikkei could
be trending higher.
Trading volume on the Nikkei after the morning session was
50.5 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.
The U.S. private sector added 216,000 jobs last month,
topping economists' expectations for a gain of 208,000 and
reinforcing views that the U.S. economic recovery is gaining
traction. The ADP report came ahead of the government's more
comprehensive monthly report on the labour market on Friday.
On Wednesday, major banks and pension funds threw their
weight behind Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors,
making it increasingly likely that the deal will be approved and
clear the way for a bailout package to avert an immediate
default on its debt.
APPLE SUPPLIERS, EXPORTERS IN DEMAND
Japan's technology companies that are part of the Apple Inc
supply chain gained broadly after the Silicon Valley
company took the wraps off a faster 4G-equipped iPad.
Renesas Electronics Corp rose 2.9 percent, Seiko
Epson Corp added 0.7 percent and Toshiba Corp
gained 2.1 percent. Chipmaker Ibiden Co Ltd and
electronic parts maker Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd put on 1.4
and 1.6 percent, respectively.
The better sentiment, as well as a softer yen, also
increased the appeal of Japanese exporters, with Toyota Motor
Corp up 2.3 percent, TDK Corp adding 1.8
percent and Canon Inc gaining 2.2 percent.
The broader Topix index rose 1.3 percent to 833.40.
Societe Generale remained upbeat on Japanese equities
despite this year's rally. "The Japanese equity risk premium has
started to decrease from its recent all-time high level.
However, the upside potential on Japanese equities remains high,
as their valuation (including the risk premium itself) remains
attractive," it said in a note.
Highlighting the appetite for Japanese stocks, data from
Japan's Ministry of Finance showed foreign investors bought a
net 164.9 billion ($2.04 billion) worth of Japanese shares last
week, the 10th straight week of their net buying after they sold
3 trillion yen worth of stocks in July-December.
In terms of valuations, the Topix carries a 12-month forward
price-to-book ratio of 0.97, much cheaper than the S&P 500's
1.96 and the STOXX Europe 600's 1.36, Thomson
Reuters Datastream data showed.
The Nikkei is up more than 14 percent this year, buoyed by a
run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary
policies by global central banks that have sent investors back
into risk assets.
March, the final month of Japan's fiscal year, tends to be
the strongest month for the Nikkei, with an average monthly rise
of 1.43 percent for the index between 1972 and 2011.