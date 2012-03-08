TOKYO, March 9 Japan's leading share index is expected to open sharply higher on Friday after Greece secured overwhelming acceptance of a debt swap to private creditors, a key element in a broader international bailout to avoid a disorderly default. A weaker yen was also expected to boost Japanese exporters, while strategists said Friday's settlement for both March options and futures should go smoothly. The yen was trading at 81.54 yen to the dollar and 108.23 yen to the euro. The Nikkei average was likely to trade between 9,750 and 9,900, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,815 on Thursday, up 125 points or 1.3 percent from the Osaka close of 9,690. "The SQ (March settlement for options and futures) is OK, the U.S. stock markets are going high, and the yen depreciation is very good for the Japanese market today," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. But Hiroki said the Nikkei may face resistance at 9,866, a seven-month high hit last week. A Greek government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said take-up on the bond swap offer was around 95 percent an hour before it closed at 2000 GMT Thursday, with responses still coming in. Investors will shift their focus to a slew of Chinese economic data, including inflation figures, and the U.S. February non-farm payrolls data later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei closed 2 percent higher at 9,768.96 on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing steak, while the broader Topix advanced 1.6 percent to 836.16. The slow Stochastics, a short-term momentum indicator, gave a bullish signal, indicating that the Nikkei could trend higher. The Nikkei is up more than 15 percent this year, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies by global central banks that have sent investors back into risk assets. > Wall St erases week's losses on Greek hopes > Euro rises on signs of success for Greek debt swap > Treasury prices fall as support for Greek deal grows > Gold rises 1 pct on economic optimism, Greek debt > Oil gains a second day on Greek hopes, Iran STOCKS TO WATCH -- TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO Major creditors of Tokyo Electric Power, or Tepco, are ready to lend the loss-making utility 1 trillion yen ($12.4 billion) if they approve its turnaround plan, bank sources said on Thursday. -- HONDA MOTOR CO, SUZUKI MOTOR CORP, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP Honda, Suzuki and Mitsubishi Motors all reported lower new-car sales in China for the first two months of the year, the Nikkei business daily reported. -- MITSUBISHI CORP Senex Energy Ltd said it will sell its Port Bonython fuels project to Mitsubishi Corp. -- SUMITOMO CORP Trading company Sumitomo Corp plans to sell its 100 percent stake in subsidiary United Cinemas Co to investment firm Advantage Partners LLP, the Nikkei reported. -- UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP Wynn Resorts Ltd, locked in a legal battle with one-time largest shareholder Kazuo Okada, chairman of Universal Entertainment, has set a special shareholder meeting for late April or early May to try to oust the Japanese businessman from its board, the company said in court documents filed in Las Vegas.