* 10,000 seen as resistance on Nikkei
* Mazda falls after broker downgrade
* Asahi Kasei sags 5.4 pct after U.S. acquisition plan
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share
average eked out modest gains on Tuesday despite giving up an
earlier increase to above the key 10,000 mark after the Bank of
Japan held off on easing monetary policy following a two-day
policy meeting.
"Investors were expecting so much (from the BOJ). That was
why the market cut gains," said Hisao Matsuura, equity
strategist at Nomura. "But we have not changed our view of the
Japanese equity market. We may see some corrections but these
will provide good opportunities to buy."
The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 9,899.08 after
trading around 9,995 before the announcement from the BOJ, which
surprised markets last month by boosting its asset-buying scheme
by 10 trillion yen ($121.62 billion) and setting a 1 percent
inflation goal.
The benchmark Nikkei climbed above 10,000 earlier in the
session as investors looked for signs for further easing from
the central bank. It was the third session in a row the Nikkei
failed to hold above 10,000, a closing level not seen since late
July.
"We are left with a strong impression after this that the
10,000 mark is a heavy resistance level and it will be a key
focus to see whether the index can end above that level later
this week," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at
Securities Japan.
"We've been breaking the speed limit with regards to
Nikkei's recent rally. Now's a good time to consolidate and take
profits as investors go into book-end. After the end of the
month, buying will increase."
March is the final month of Japan's fiscal year, and market
participants have expected many funds to lock in profits from
this year's 17 percent rally on the Nikkei after shedding more
than 13 percent in April to December.
Investors will shift their focus to the Federal Reserve
meeting later in the day, although the U.S. central bank is
expected to stand pat on monetary policy.
Real estate stocks cut gains, with the sector index
up 1.4 percent and Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd
adding 2.5 percent as investors bet for additional accommodative
policies. The sector was also helped by an upbeat note from
Credit Suisse, which maintained its "overweight" rating.
The broader Topix ended flat at 845.33.
About 2.76 billion shares changed hands on the main board,
up from 2.26 billion on Monday.
SUMITOMO HEAVY UP, MAZDA DOWN
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd climbed 2.9 percent
after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company to "buy" from "neutral"
in a sector review.
In the same report, Goldman reiterated industrial robot
maker Fanuc Ltd as its top pick for the machinery
sector. Fanuc advanced 0.8 percent.
Among heavily traded shares, Mazda Motor Corp
lost 3 percent after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities downgraded the automaker to "underperform" from
"neutral" and cut its price target.
Asahi Kasei Corp shed 5.4 percent after it said it
would buy U.S. medical equipment maker Zoll Medical Corp
for $93 a share, a 24 percent premium to Zoll's closing
price on Friday, or $2.21 billion.
"I think this is a positive move in the long term and a sign
that it (Asahi Kasei) is speeding up its global reach," a trader
said. "But people are concerned about the (price) of the
acquisition and its impact on the company's finances."