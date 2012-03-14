TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.5 percent to close above 10,000 for the first time in seven months on Wednesday, boosted by Wall Street gains after the Fed upgraded its U.S. economic outlook, while Tokyo shares received a further lift from a weaker yen.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 151.44 points at 10,050.52, its highest closing level since July 26, after intraday forays above the 10,000-mark in the previous three sessions failed to hold until the close.

The broader Topix closed 1.4 percent higher at 857.11.