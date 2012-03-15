US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Thursday, extending the previous session's rally which took the index to a close above 10,000 for the first time in seven months, as exporters advanced on the back of a weaker yen. The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 10,126.43, while the broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 862.88.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.