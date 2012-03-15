TOKYO, March 16 Japan's Nikkei share
average is expected to stay in a range on Friday, with investors
likely to pocket gains in exporters after their sharp rally the
day before, though robust U.S. economic data will provide
support.
"We are finding steady support at current levels and have
managed to close above 10,000 for two days. But there is a sense
the market is overheated and investors are taking profits at
this level," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 10,000 and
10,150, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago
closed at 10,025 on Thursday, down 35 points, or 0.3 percent,
from the Osaka close of 10,060.
"The New York Fed, Philadelphia Fed and the jobless claims
data overnight were again favourable, so we can expect to see
strong support for markets," Nishimura said.
"The yen is taking a bit of a breather after weakening
yesterday so there might be a very slight adjustment in the
market today, making it hard for the Nikkei to climb much
higher."
U.S. economic growth showed signs of becoming more
self-sustaining as the number of Americans claiming new jobless
benefits fell back to a four-year low last week and
manufacturing activity in the Northeast picked up this month.
The yen recovered to 83.596 yen to the dollar after hitting
an 11-month low on Thursday, however.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 10,123.28, its
highest closing level in 7-1/2 months, while the broader Topix
advanced 0.8 percent to 863.61.
The Nikkei is up 19.7 percent this year, boosted by a run of
strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies by
global central banks that have sent investors back into risk
assets.
A sharp increase in the size of equity investment trusts
launched, or being launched in the month of March has also
helped fuel the Japanese market rally.
Nomura expected the total value of equity investment trusts
in Japan to hit 88 billion yen ($1.05 billion) this month, the
highest since February 2006. That compared with an average of 13
billion yen a month in 2011.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--HITACHI LTD
Hitachi raised its full-year profit forecast by 40 percent
after the close on Thursday to factor in the sale of its U.S.
hard-disk drive business to Western Digital Corp.
--NOMURA HOLDINGS
Moody's Investors Service downgraded Nomura's debt rating by
one notch to Baa3 from Baa2 but maintained its stable outlook.
--SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO
Seven & I is expected to report a 20 percent increase in
operating profit to more than 290 billion yen for the fiscal
year ended Feb 29, surpassing its all-time high recorded five
years earlier, the Nikkei business daily reported.
--GREE INC
Gree will release its first social networking game designed
for the global market in the United States, the Nikkei reported.