TOKYO, March 16 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked down in early trade on Friday, with investors pocketing gains in exporters after their sharp rally the day before, though robust U.S. economic data will provide support. The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 10,114.05 after hitting an eight-month closing high in the previous session, while the broader Topix dipped 0.1 percent to 863.02.