May 1 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected
to fall on Tuesday, with stocks of exporters likely to be
pressured by a yen that has strengthened after U.S. markets
weakened and Spain said it had slipped into recession.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,450 to 9,550 on Tuesday, from Friday's close of 9,520.89. The
market was closed on Monday for a holiday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,460, down 40
points from the close in Osaka of 9,500.
"The biggest influence today may be the stronger yen, which
is bad news for the Nikkei, as is the reason behind it:
America's slowing growth and fears about Europe," said Masayuki
Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
U.S. stocks ended down overnight, with the S&P 500 ending
April with its first monthly decline since November.
Spain reported its economy contracted in the first quarter,
officially putting it in recession as severe government spending
cuts to reduce the deficit and a troubled banking sector hamper
return to growth. Standard and Poor's also cut the credit
ratings of 11 Spanish banks on Monday. ID:nL5E8FU2LZ]
"Although the news from Spain is likely to drag on the
markets, the attention will really be turning to Europe for the
French and Greek elections this weekend and the ECB meeting on
Thursday," said Doshida.
France will vote in the second and final round of
presidential elections on May 6. Socialist candidate Francois
Hollande, who promised to renegotiate a European budget pact,
beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in the previous round on April
23. Greece will hold national elections to replace a cross-party
coalition government on the same day.
Widening fears about the euro zone's debt crisis has
bolstered the yen against the euro, hurting exporters.
The yen had weakened on Friday after the Bank of Japan
increased asset purchases by 10 trillion yen and expanded buying
of exchange-traded funds and real-estate linked funds, but the
effect was short-lived and it was at a two-months high against
the dollar on Tuesday.
The Nikkei lost 5.6 percent last month, its worse April
performance in 7 years, following a rally of over 19 percent in
the first quarter.
STOCKS TO WATCH
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD
Shin-Etsu Chemical is to build a 9.6 billion yen ($120
million) plant in the U.S. to produce materials used in paint
and other applications from next year, the Nikkei business daily
said on Tuesday.
NISSAN MOTORS AND SUMITOMO
Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Sumitomo Corp are to set up a
business buying used EV batteries and selling them for domestic
use, the Nikkei business daily said.
SUMITOMO
Japan and Kazakhstan plan to sign an agreement to jointly
develop rare earth metals critical to electronics and auto
makers, paving the way for Sumitomo Corp to partner with
Kazatoprom and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp to
extract the metals, the Asahi Shimbun daily reported on
Saturday.