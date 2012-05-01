TOKYO, May 1 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1
percent in early trading on Tuesday, with exporters pressured by
a strong yen and risk appetite dampened ahead of elections and a
central bank meeting in Europe later this week.
The Nikkei dipped to 9,425.5 and the broader Topix
also fell 1 percent to 796.7. The yen hit a two-month high
against against the dollar, slipping to 79.86, and looked
unlikely to break the 80 yen boundary again during a session
with little to pique risk appetite.
"The stronger yen is driving the Nikkei down this morning,
although there's little reason for aggressive selling," said
Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager for investment strategy at
Okasan Securities.
"Investors might also begin to pick up some good deals as
there's a lot of attractively priced stocks with the Topix below
800," he added.
Europe-dependent exporters such as Toyota Corp,
Honda Motor Co Ltd were dealt a punch by the rallying
yen, both falling 2.2 percent and weighing on the index as they
were the top two most-traded shares on the main board.
Market participants said investors were unlikely to make
major adjustments to their positions with most Asian markets
closed on Tuesday and two more national holidays due on Thursday
and Friday in Tokyo.
Stronger demand was reported in China, with the official
purchasing managers' index (PMI) rising to 53.3 in April, its
highest in more than a year, but had little impact as the data
failed to meet market expectations of 53.6..
Spain reported its economy contracted in the first quarter,
officially putting it in recession as severe government spending
cuts to reduce the deficit and a troubled banking sector hamper
a return to growth. Standard and Poor's also cut the credit
ratings of 11 Spanish banks.
"Although the news from Spain is likely to drag on the
markets, the attention will really be turning to Europe for the
French and Greek elections this weekend and the ECB meeting on
Thursday," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at
Rakuten Securities.
France will vote in the second and final round of
presidential elections on May 6 after Socialist candidate
Francois Hollande, who promised to renegotiate a European budget
pact, won the first round last month. Greece will vote to
replace a cross-party coalition government on the same day.
Mixed results from Japan's earning season prodded some
investors into action, with Sharp Corp down 7.4 percent
after a record annual loss amid dwindling demand for its LCD
panels and TV sets. The company also forecast a loss of 30
billion yen for the current year.
Yamada Denki Co Ltd also sagged 8.7 percent to a
three-month low after the home electronics retailer cut its
earnings forecast, citing falling prices for its products and
the end of a government subsidy for eco-friendly products.
The yen initially weakened on Friday after the Bank of Japan
increased asset purchases by 10 trillion yen and expanded buying
of exchange-traded funds and real-estate linked funds, but the
effect was short-lived given weak data from the U.S. and Europe.
The Nikkei lost 5.6 percent last month, its worst April
performance in 7 years, following a rally of over 19 percent in
the first quarter.