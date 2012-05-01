* Euro zone concerns still lurking
* China PMI fails to impress
* Sharp sheds heavily, forecasts 30 billion yen loss
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 1 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
0.9 percent on Tuesday morning as the yen hovered near two-month
highs against the dollar, weighing on exporters, and euro zone
uncertainty heightened investor caution.
The Nikkei dipped to 9,435.73 and the broader Topix
fell 0.8 percent to 797.66, p ropelled downwards by a rallying
yen on the back of poor economic data from the U.S. and
lower-than-expected industrial growth in China.
"Although the U.S. macro data looks bad, earnings for
individual stocks has been surprisingly good this year, so I
don't think a strengthening yen is going to be a long-term
trend," said Tetsuro Ii, the president of Commons Asset
Management.
China reported its official purchasing managers' index (PMI)
hit a year high of 53.3 in April, signalling the economy has
found a footing, but the data undershot market expectations of
53.6.
Exporters were under pressure from the rallying yen, with
Honda Motor Co's dip of 1.6 percent weighing on the
market as it was the most heavily traded stock by turnover.
Toyota Motor Corp lost 1.8 percent, while Nissan Motor
Co dropped 2.2 percent.
The yen strengthened above 80 on Monday on weak data from
the United States and Europe, despite further moves by the Bank
of Japan on Friday to try to pull the economy out of deflation.
"The BOJ made their big move on Friday so there's now little
they can now do in the short term to remedy the currency woes,"
Ii said.
Uncertainty surrounding the euro zone intensified as Spain
said Monday it has fallen into recession after its economy
contracted in the first quarter, as severe government cuts to
reduce the deficit hampered growth.
The prospect of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday
and French and Greek elections on May 6 that could impact future
decisions on strategies to contain the euro zone debt crisis
aided the bearish atmosphere.
Market participants said investors were unlikely to make
major adjustments to their positions with most Asian markets
closed on Tuesday and two more national holidays on Thursday and
Friday in Tokyo, which was also closed on Monday.
However, Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager for investment
strategy at Okasan Securities, said investors could be on the
look out for bargains.
"Investors might also begin to pick up some good deals as
there's a lot of attractively priced stocks with the Topix below
800," he said.
A SHARP FALL
Mixed results from Japan's earning season prodded some heavy
selling. Sharp Corp was one of the biggest losers,
shedding 8.3 percent after logging a record annual loss amid
dwindling demand for its LCD panels and TV sets. The company
also forecast a loss of 30 billion yen for the current year
.
Yamada Denki Co Ltd also sagged 8.8 percent to a
three-month low after the home electronics retailer cut its
earnings forecast, citing falling prices for its products and
the end of a government subsidy for eco-friendly products.
Denso Corp bucked the trend to advance 1.5 percent
after the car electronics and electrical parts maker beat its
fourth-quarter operating profit forecast by 49 percent to 78.6
billion yen on the back of higher output.
The Nikkei lost 5.6 percent last month, its worst April
performance in 7 years, following a rally of over 19 percent in
the first quarter.