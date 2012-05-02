TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded in early trade on Wednesday from the previous session's 2-1/2 month closing low as stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data eased concerns about slowing growth in the world's largest economy. The Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent to 9,393.95, still below its 75-day moving average near 9,476. The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 793.62.