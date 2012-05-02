* Nikkei recovers from Tuesday's 2-1/2-month closing low
* Earnings season yet to boost index
* Sharp hits fresh 28-year low on downbeat outlook
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average gained
a modest 0.3 percent on Wednesday, buoyed by an easing yen after
U.S. manufacturing data beat expectations, but investors were
restrained ahead of national holidays and European elections at
the weekend.
The dollar was lifted by a report from the Institute of
Supply Management showing U.S. manufacturing grew at its highest
rate for 10 months in April, which in turn pulled the benchmark
Nikkei up from the 2-1/2-month low it hit on Tuesday.
"A lot of companies have come in with disappointing
forecasts for this financial year and the yen is still strong,
so it's too early to say where the true support level lies until
next week," said Makoto Kikuchi, CEO of Myojo Asset Management
Japan.
The Nikkei ended up 29.3 points at 9,380.5, below its
13-week moving average of 9,521.19.
With volume at a 3-1/2 month low on the main board after
just 1.33 billion shares changing hands, market participants
said investors were likely holding off from making bold moves in
a shortened trading week ahead of a French presidential election
and a national election in Greece on May 6, both of which could
influence developments in the euro zone debt crisis.
The Japanese market will close on Thursday and Friday for
national holidays.
"Compared to February when a lot of foreigners were buying,
there has been a little bit more hesitation," said Jun Yunoki,
an equity strategy analyst at Nomura. "Retail investors are
buying on the dips. The sentiment is not that bad."
The easing yen granting exporters some breathing space after
Tuesday's sharp losses. Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor
Co and Nissan Motor Co Ltd rose by between 0.5
and 1.7 percent.
Oil and coal was the best performing sector, with
a 1.6 percent gain powered by oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co's
4.6 percent jump on the back of stronger-than-expected
operating profits for 2011/12.
The broader Topix index advanced 0.4 percent to
792.87, but failed to break through the 800 boundary it pierced
on Tuesday for the first time since mid-February.
Japan Tobacco and Gree Inc provided support
as two of the most heavily traded stocks, with gains of 2.4 a nd
2.5 percent, respectively. Japan Tobacco said it was eyeing a
cigarette price hike to achieve a 4 percent increase in domestic
earnings.
Gree, the third-most shorted internet company in Asia
according to research firm Data Explorers, said its subsidiary
Gree International Inc was to buy smartphone game maker Funzio
Inc for $210 million.
OPTIMISTIC ON EARNINGS
Market consensus is that earnings season, which finishes
mid-May, could push the Nikkei back up to the 10,250 level.
"I think foreign investors are still underweight on Japanese
stocks, so they're going to be careful not to miss the bargain
hunting opportunities on the dips," said Kikuchi of Myojo Assest
Management.
Yet earnings so far have been a mixed bag, with some large
companies disappointing investors.
Sharp Corp skidded 4.3 percent, hitting a fresh
28-year low and extending the previous session's 9.3 percent
slide as investors were downbeat about its outlook, despite the
company's predictions of a modest operating profit this business
year and Taiwanese company Hon Hai buying a 10 percent stake in
the firm.
"The news from Taiwan should stop the share price sliding
much further, but their finances are still a mess. It's hard to
imagine how they can return to growth," said Yasuo Sakuma,
portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.
Morgan Stanley cut its price target on Sharp and kept its
"underweight" rating.