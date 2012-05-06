TOKYO, May 7 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open sharply lower on Monday after elections in France and Greece raised concerns over the euro zone's ability to carry out further austerity measures and U.S. jobs data came in weaker than expected. "It's going go be ugly," a trader at a foreign bank said. "You have disappointing non-farm payroll numbers coming out of the U.S. You have the French election, you have the Greek elections." The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,050 and 9,200 after closing up 0.3 percent at 9,380.25 on Wednesday, strategists said. The Japanese market was closed on Thursday and Friday for national holidays. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,150 on Friday, down 250 points or 2.7 percent from the Osaka close of 9,360 on Wednesday. French voters ousted incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, a key architect of bailouts for indebted countries and an advocate of austerity measures, in a presidential election on Sunday. Greek voters enraged by economic hardship caused by the terms of an international bailout also turned on ruling parties in an election on Sunday, putting the country's future in the euro zone at risk and threatening to revive Europe's debt crisis. Adding to the negative sentiment, U.S. employers cut back on hiring in April, spurring concerns that the U.S. economy is losing momentum. > Wall St posts worst week of 2012 as job growth slows > Dollar drops on jobs data, euro sinks before elections > Treasuries gain as weak U.S. jobs data stirs worry > Gold rises as jobs data renews Fed easing hopes > Oil dives 2.5 pct, biggest weekly drop since November STOCKS TO WATCH --NISSAN MOTOR CO Renault and Japanese partner Nissan moved to expand in the growing Russian car market on Thursday with a $750 million deal that would give the French manufacturer effective control of Lada maker OAO AvtoVAZ. --TRADING COMPANIES Japan's top trading companies have emerged as frontrunners in the race to buy Gavilon as the U.S. grain and energy trader seeks final bids this week, according to several people familiar with the matter. Marubeni Corp, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co have been evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon, even as they consider the valuation of over $5 billion by the company's owners expensive, the sources said.