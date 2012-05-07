* Nikkei sheds 2.6 pct on euro zone worries, U.S. jobs
* Strengthening yen weighs on exporters
* Financials fall, with Nomura shedding 6.7 pct
* Gree, DeNA sink on report of possible regulatory clampdown
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 7 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a
three-month low on Monday after elections in France and Greece
raised concerns on whether euro zone economies will continue to
pursue austerity measures and as U.S. jobs data came in weaker
than expected.
The Nikkei was down 245.99 points, or 2.6 percent at
9,134.26 by the midday break, breaching below its 52-week moving
average near 9,158 but holding above its 200-day moving average
near 9,066. It traded at its lowest since Feb 15. The broader
Topix index was down 2.5 percent on Monday.
"It's red all over the place. It's pretty bad," a trader at
a U.S. bank said, adding that concerns over the euro zone and
slowing growth in the United States triggered yen buying, which
further weighed on Japanese exporters.
Mobile social gaming companies Gree Inc and DeNA Co
Ltd were standout losers, both shedding more than 20
percent after a media report that Japan's consumer agency may
clamp down on online games that have gambling aspects.
Naomi Fink, Japan equity strategist at Jefferies, however,
said the sell-off in Japanese stocks could offer buying
opportunities for long-term investors, provided a Greek
government can be formed in the next several days.
"From valuation perspective, yes. There is also a potential
for Japanese companies to ramp up production ahead of summer
peak demand period now that Japan's nuclear reactors are all
down," she said.
"There could be opportunity in the near term ... But the
Greek situation is a bit of a concern."
Greek voters enraged by economic hardship caused by the
terms of an international bailout turned on ruling parties in an
election on Sunday, putting the country's future in the euro
zone at risk and threatening to revive Europe's debt crisis.
The Topix index has fallen 9.5 percent in the second quarter
after rallying more than 17 percent in January-March to log its
best first quarter performance in 24 years.
As the index pulls back, Topix's 12-month forward
price-to-earnings ratio slips to 12.1 from this year's peak of
13.5 hit in early March, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
The U.S. S&P 500 carries a 12-month forward P/E of
12.6, slightly more expensive than the Japanese index.
Trading volume on the main board after the halfway point was
light, at 41 percent of its full daily average for the past 90
days.
EXPORTERS, FINANCIALS SUFFER
Exporters that were taking a beating on Monday included
Honda Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and Sony
Corp, which shed between 3 percent and 4.8 percent.
Financials also suffered as investors cut their exposure to
risky assets. Nomura Holdings, Japan's top investment
bank, sank 6.7 percent, insurer Tokio Marine Holdings
dropped 4 percent and lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
lost 2.9 percent.
French voters also ousted incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, a key
architect of bailouts for indebted countries and an advocate of
austerity measures, in a presidential election on Sunday, with
winner Francois Hollande promising to start a pushback against
German-led austerity policies.
Adding to the political uncertainty in Europe, U.S.
employers cut back on hiring in April, spurring concerns the
world's largest economy is losing momentum.
Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas,
said he expected Japanese equities to rally in June or July,
however, led by short-covering, after a correction in May.
He said the short-selling ratio of 25.5 percent in April was
approaching the critical point of 28-30 percent, when investors
are more likely to cover their bearish bets.
