TOKYO, May 7 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a three-month low on Monday after elections in France and Greece raised concerns on whether euro zone economies will continue to pursue austerity measures and as U.S. jobs data came in weaker than expected. Marking its biggest fall in six months, the Nikkei shed 2.8 percent to 9,119.14, while the broader Topix lost 2.6 percent to 772.06.