US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
TOKYO, May 7 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a three-month low on Monday after elections in France and Greece raised concerns on whether euro zone economies will continue to pursue austerity measures and as U.S. jobs data came in weaker than expected. Marking its biggest fall in six months, the Nikkei shed 2.8 percent to 9,119.14, while the broader Topix lost 2.6 percent to 772.06.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.