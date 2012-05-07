* Nikkei falls most in 6 mths after French, Greek elections
* Exporters hit by yen strength, financials also tumble
* Gree, DeNA sink on report of possible regulatory clampdown
* Foster, Aiful buck market fall on upbeat outlooks
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 7 Japan's Nikkei average slid nearly
3 percent to its lowest close in three months on Monday after
elections in Europe stoked worries about efforts to resolve the
euro zone debt crisis and U.S. jobs data disappointed.
The 2.8 percent drop in the Nikkei marked the
index's biggest fall since Nov. 10, with a resurgent yen
pummelling exporters such as Honda Motor and financial
shares skidding as investors cut exposure to risky assets.
Some investors had expected the Nikkei to rise back to the
10,000 level by as soon as mid-May, but those hopes now appeared
dashed amid Europe's ongoing woes as well as concerns about
slowing Chinese and U.S. demand.
"The fear now is that the Nikkei will fall below 9,000,"
said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy
at Okasan Securities. "The majority of earnings released so far
have beaten forecasts but at the moment that doesn't really
matter to the market."
The benchmark Nikkei average closed down 261 points
at 9,119.14. That was just below its 26-week moving average of
9,119.83, though it held above its 200-day moving average near
9,066.
The broader Topix lost 2.6 percent to 772.06.
In European elections on Sunday, French voters ousted
President Nicolas Sarkozy, a key architect of bailouts for
indebted countries, while voters in Greece turned on their
ruling parties, putting that country's future in the euro zone
at risk.
Adding to the political uncertainty in Europe, U.S.
employers cut back on hiring in April, spurring concerns the
world's largest economy is losing momentum.
"There's been a litany of bad news and it's going to be hard
to dispel the pessimistic mood. The market needs an incentive to
lift again and that will take time," said Masayuki Otani, chief
market analyst of research at Securities Japan.
EXPORTERS, FINANCIALS
Concerns of slowing U.S. growth triggered yen buying,
pushing the dollar below 80 yen and roughing up shares of
exporters. Honda fell 5.6 percent, Toyota Motor lost 3
percent and Sony Corp plunged 4.5 percent.
Among financials, Nomura Holdings, Japan's top
investment bank, lost 7.4 percent and insurer Tokio Marine
Holdings dropped 4.2 percent.
Mobile social gaming companies Gree Inc and DeNA Co
Ltd both plunged more than 20 percent after a media
report that Japan's consumer agency may clamp down on online
games that have gambling aspects.
But some companies that reported good earnings bucked the
downdraft.
Foster Electric Co Ltd, which supplies earphones
for Apple Inc's iPhones, rose 9.2 percent after the company
predicted its operating profit would more than double in the
current year.
Aiful Corp added 4.7 percent after the consumer
lender forecast a net profit of 17 billion yen for the year
ended March 31, swinging from a loss the previous year.
And despite the uncertainty in Europe, some analysts stayed
upbeat.
Naomi Fink, Japan equity strategist at Jefferies, said the
sell-off in Japanese stocks could offer buying opportunities for
long-term investors if a Greek coalition can be formed in the
next few days.
"From a valuation perspective, yes. There is also potential
for Japanese companies to ramp up production ahead of summer
peak demand period now that Japan's nuclear reactors are all
down," she said.
Trading volume on the main board was moderate, with 1.8
billion shares changing hands. The Topix index has fallen 9.6
percent in the second quarter, after rallying more than 17
percent in January-March to log its best first-quarter
performance in 24 years.