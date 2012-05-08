* Nikkei gains 0.6 percent, recouping some of Monday's big loss * Europe vote against austerity could be positively received-analyst * Social gaming companies Gree, DeNA continue to drop TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back on Tuesday from steep losses in the previous session as investors priced in the European elections, though they remained wary of further political developments. Market players saw a chance to sweep up some bargains after Monday's sharp dip, with major auto exporters Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co putting on between 1.5 and 2 percent. The Nikkei climbed 0.6 percent to 9,172.09, after falling 2.8 percent on Monday, its biggest s ingle-day d rop in six months, due to fears that a new French president Francois Hollande, and yet-to-be-formed coalition government in Greece could derail the euro zone's austerity pact seen as crucial for the fiscal stability of the region. " People saying no to austerity isn't necessarily a bad thing for the markets. Until now investors have mainly been unsettled by the confusion in Europe, but sentiment should now start to improve," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief analyst at Daiwa Securities. Investors in the United States seemed to agree, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index ending marginally up on Monday, boosting the Nikkei in the morning session. The Bank of Japan also bought a record 39.7 billion yen ($497 million) worth of exchange-traded funds to prop up the market on Monday, in addition to 2.3 billion yen of real-estate investment trusts. But the gains on Tuesday were minimal as market players remained cautious, awaiting the first political decisions of the new governments. "We don't yet know what's ahead for Greece; we don't know what the new coalition will look like or whether they will introduce growth policies, and the Nikkei is not going to fire up while that uncertainty remains," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. The broader Topix index ended up 0.3 percent at 774.35 by the midday break. FINANCIALS DROP Financial services was one of the worst-hit sectors on Monday as investors fretted about contagion from the euro zone debt crisis, and Nomura Holdings Inc added to its 7.3 percent loss by dipping a further 0.7 percent on Tuesday morning. Social gaming companies Gree Inc and DeNA Co Ltd continued to fall, after diving more than 20 percent on Monday on a report that Japan's consumer agency may clamp down on online games with gambling aspects. They were the top two stocks by turnover on the main board on Tuesday. Although the Nikkei average has fallen more than 9 percent so far in the second quarter, market participants were optimistic that sentiment would pick up later this month. "Don't forget we're still in earnings season and a lot of stocks are looking very cheap at the moment," Monex's Kanayama said. Toshiba Corp gained 2.3 percent after the Nikkei business daily said the industrial electronics maker was likely to beat analyst estimates with an operating profit forecast of 300 billion for the year ending 2013. Toshiba will report financial results later on Tuesday. A strong yen has been a contributing factor to a poor performance for Japanese stocks in the second quarter, with the Topix index falling more than 9 percent so far in the period after rallying more than 17 percent in January-March to log its best first-quarter performance in 24 years.