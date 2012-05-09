* Risk appetite weakened by fears Greece will reject bailout
* Panasonic gains on reported profit forecast of 50 billion
yen
* Gree continues to shed on possible gambling clampdown
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
1.2 percent in Wednesday's morning session as diminished risk
appetite sent the benchmark index down to 9,072.2, ju st above
its 200-day moving average of 9,058.1. The broader Topix index
fell 1.1 percent to 767.8.
Market participants were wary after Greece's leftist
candidate for prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, said bailouts must
be rejected for a new coalition to be formed after Sunday's
election, which would threaten Europe's fiscal
health.
"Austerity won't help the economic situation with
unemployment rising in Europe, but investors are concerned that
the austerity pact engineered by Sarkozy and Merkel could
crumble," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment
and research at SMBC Friend Securities.
"No one can see a way out of this situation, and unless
European leaders come to an agreement at the next G8 meeting,
the market is going to remain on edge."
Gree Inc, Japan's leading social gaming site, also
weighed on the market as the heaviest traded stock by turnover,
sliding 5.6 percent t o add to sharp losses incurred since a
weekend report that Japan's regulatory agency could outlaw
online games with gambling aspects.
Earnings season provided investors an incentive to
cherry-pick stocks, with Toshiba putting on 1.3 percent after it
forecast a 300 billion yen operating profit for the current
financial year.
Panasonic Corp was also spurred on by 3 percent
after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company could
forecast a net profit of around 50 billion yen ($626.7 million)
for the year ending March 2013.
NTT Data Corp fared less well, sagging 9.9 percent
after the IT services company said its operating profit would
likely come in at 85 billion yen ($1.07 billion) this fiscal
year, below the market consensus of more than 91 billion yen.
Market analysts say the 60 percent of 83 Nikkei companies
that have so far beaten market expectations for January-March
earnings could help propel the Nikkei benchmark back up towards
10,000 by mid-June.
But concerns about instability in the euro zone, as well as
fears the U.S. recovery is faltering and growth in China is
slowing, have dragged the index down 10 p e rcent i n the second
quarter after it rallied more than 19 percent in the first.
However, some analysts were optimistic that investor
sentiment could improve if consumer demand grows over the
summer.
"Construction and steel companies involved in the rebuilding
will be worth watching," said Nakanishi of SMBC Friend
Securities. "The economy could also get a boost from consumption
of 'cool biz' products if we see energy shortages this summer."