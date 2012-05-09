BRIEF-Tata Power Delhi Distribution, Russian Federal Test Centre sign MoU
* Says Tata Power Delhi Distribution and Russian Federal Test Centre sign MoU for developing smart grid technologies
TOKYO, May 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday to a fresh three-month closing low as concerns grew that Greece could reject its hard-won bailout deal with international lenders that saved it from an unruly bankruptcy. The Nikkei was down 136.59 points at 9,045.06 to its lowest close since Feb 13, while the broader Topix lost 1.4 percent to 765.83.
* Aarvee Denims And Exports says w.r.t fire incidence, United India Insurance Company Limited has settled claim and paid 67.4 million rupees