TOKYO, May 10 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to open lower and fall below the psychologically
important 9,000 mark on Thursday as concerns about the fragility
of Spanish banks and political uncertainty in Greece dampen
sentiment.
But a robust earnings forecast by Toyota Motor Corp
, Japan's top automaker, could help support the market.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,990 on
Wednesday, down 50 points or 0.6 percent from the Osaka
close of 9,040.
"If risk-off sentiment strengthens in today's market, the
Nikkei will go down below 9,000," said Takashi Hiroki, chief
strategist at Monex Inc.
"There is no clear supporting line for the Nikkei. One of
the supporting lines may be the 38.2 percent retracement of its
rally from November to March at 8,945," he said.
But he said Toyota's results, announced after the bell on
Wednesday, may offer support.
Of the 93 Nikkei companies that have reported January-March
earnings so far, 60 percent of them have met or beat market
expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.
In Europe, investors retreated from riskier euro zone bonds,
driving Spanish yields above 6 percent, on worries over how
Spain's banks would meet government demands for a hefty
recapitalisation.
Spain will demand banks set aside another 35 billion euros
($45 billion) against loans to the ailing building sector,
financial sources said. Massive bank losses have raised fears
that the country may need an international bailout.
Strategists expect the Nikkei to trade between 8,950
and 9,100 after losing 1.5 percent on Wednesday to 9,045.06.
That was its lowest close since Feb. 13, a day before the Bank
of Japan unexpectedly eased policy by expanding its asset
purchase programme to pull the economy out of deflation.
The BOJ's surprise move partly helped lift the Nikkei to a
one-year high of 10,255.15 on March 27, but since then the
benchmark has fallen 11.8 percent.
On Wednesday, the Japanese central bank bought 39.7 billion
yen worth of exchange-traded funds to help support the market.
The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 765.83.
"We think the correction from March 27 is now in its final
stages and the question is now the timing of the bottom," Nomura
technical analyst Shoichiro Yamauchi said in a note.
Yamauchi said he expected May 14, May 25 or 28, and June 8
were among the possible days that the Nikkei could hit a trough.
> S&P 500 flirts with two-month low before rebound
> Euro at 3-1/2-month low as debt crisis fears rise
> Treasuries edge up on Greek political stalemate
> Gold falls below $1,600 on euro zone uncertainty
> Brent rises on Greece bailout payment, technicals
STOCKS TO WATCH
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota Motor expects to triple its operating profit this
year to more than $12.5 billion - still less than half what it
earned before the global financial crisis - as Japan's top
automaker recovers lost ground in markets from the United States
to China.
--TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO
Tokyo Electric Power Co, Japan's biggest utility and owner
of the devastated Fukushima nuclear plant, will be taken over by
the government after the country's trade minister on Wednesday
approved a $12.5 billion capital injection.
--PANASONIC CORP, ITOCHU CORP
Itochu and Panasonic will merge their mobile phone sales
units before October to create the third largest mobile phone
company in Japan, the Nikkei business daily said.
--KONICA MINOLTA HOLDINGS INC
Konica Minolta has agreed to buy the Japanese operations of
Kinko's from FedEx Corp for about 8 billion yen ($100.57
million), the Nikkei said.
--MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP
Mitsubishi UFJ's U.S. unit Union Bank said it would buy PNC
Financial's Smartstreet homeowners associations
business, as the largest Japanese lender by assets looks to
expand internationally.