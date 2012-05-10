* Nikkei reverses early loss to trade up 0.2 pct
* Toyota gains after positive results
* Gree, DeNA rebound, to scrap gambling games
* Tepco surges on government capital injection, takeover
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's Nikkei average rose on
Thursday, recovering from an early fall below the 9,000-level as
bargain-hunting following strong Australian jobs data offset
fears the euro zone crisis could derail global growth.
"The market's tone is very bearish and so anything which
breaks that tone or is different from that tone has an amplified
effect," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at
Credit Suisse in Tokyo, referring to the unexpected rise in
Australian employment.
Gains in Toyota Motor Corp, up 2.1 percent after
positive earnings, and a strong utility sector helped
the index to recover from its early loss.
By the midday break, the Nikkei advanced 0.2 percent
to 9,065.03 after falling to 8,895.90, the lowest since Feb. 14,
when the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy by expanding
its asset purchase programme to pull the economy out of
deflation.ž
The BOJ's surprise move helped boost the Nikkei to a
one-year high of 10,255.15 on March 27, but the benchmark has
since fallen 11.6 percent.
"There is obviously some bargain-hunting, with the
macro-driven selling that started in the morning having worn
off. If you look at the utility sector, which is nice defensive,
it is up very strongly," a dealer at a European brokerage said.
"Obviously you've got very strong numbers from Toyota and
all these other companies."
Thursday morning's gains put the Nikkei back above its
200-day moving average near 9,053.
The broader Topix was up 0.5 percent at 769.26.
Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc, owner of devastated
Fukushima nuclear plant, jumped 14.7 percent after Japan's trade
minister approved a $12.5 billion capital injection that will
see the government taken over the country's biggest utility.
GREE, DENA BOUNCE
A rebound in social gaming companies Gree Inc and
DeNA Co Ltd after this week's battering also helped
limit the damage to the Japanese market, hurt by uncertainty
over the final cost of a Spanish government plan to save its
troubled banking system.
Concern that Greece may leave the euro zone continued to
weigh on sentiment. Greek socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos
will make a last-ditch attempt to form a government on Thursday
and avoid a new election after voters rejected a bailout deal
and pushed Greece into a political crisis.
Gree climbed 4.2 percent and DeNA surged 6.7 percent after
saying on Wednesday that they would gradually phase out games
that contain aspects of gambling in the face of pressure from
regulators.
Gree was the second-heaviest traded stock on the main board
by turnover, followed by Tepco and DeNA, which reported 2011/12
earnings ahead of market expectations.
Parts maker THK Co Ltd and "pachinko" pinball game
equipment maker Sankyo Co Ltd were also in demand after
they forecast operating profits for the year ending March 31
ahead of market expectations.
THK added 3.6 percent and Sankyo rose 4.3 percent.
Of the 93 Nikkei companies that have reported January-March
earnings so far, 60 percent have met or beaten market
expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.
Trading volume on the main board after the halfway point was
in line, at 51 percent of its full daily average for the past 90
days.
Nomura said it expected the market correction since March 27
to end soon.
"We think the correction from March 27 is now in its final
stages and the question is now the timing of the bottom," Nomura
technical analyst Shoichiro Yamauchi said in a note.
Yamauchi said he expected May 14, 25 or 28, and June 8 to be
among the possible days that the Nikkei could hit a trough.